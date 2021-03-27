TEXARKANA — Hayden Leopold hit a three-run home run Saturday to lift UHV to a 6-4 Red River Athletic Conference win over Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The Jaguars captured a 16-14 win in the second game to sweep the doubleheader and split the series.
UHV ended an 11-game losing streak and improved to 4-14 on the season and 2-6 in conference.
UHV trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh before James Turnbull singled and Maxwell Sheldon was hit by a pitch.
Leopold drove a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence for his first home run of the season. Zach Lee added a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Ryan Garner pitched six innings to pick up the win and Turner Grayseels earned the save.
Both teams had 16 hits in the second game. The Jaguars had six-, four- and three-run innings. The Eagles (19-13, 3-5) had a five- and a four-run inning.
UHV's Luis Vargas went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, and Turnbull went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth before Andrew Loudermilk came in to record the final two outs and get the save.
The Jaguars return to Riverside Stadium at 2 p.m. Friday for a non-conference doubleheader against Texas Wesleyan.
UHV 6-16, Texas A&M-Texarkana 4-14
UHV 000 300 3 — 6 5 3
TAMUT 013 000 0 — 4 8 2
Ryan Garner, Turner Grayseels (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. Zac Harrington, Jordan Izzo (7), Noah Vaughan (7) and Angel Mauricio. W: Garner. L: Harrington. S: Grayseels. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 3-run HR; Zach Lee 2-run HR; James Turnbill 1-for-3, R, RBI. (TAMUT) Hunter Reid 2-for-2 solo HR, 2B, R, 2 RBIs.
UHV 060 102 403 — 16 16 3
TAMUT 000 212 504 — 14 16 1
Gustavo Valdes, Dylan Yaws (6), Turner Grayseels (7), Carson McKenna (9), Andrew Loudermilk (9) and Austin Aguirre, Maxwell Sheldon (8). Mike Herrera, Jordan Johnson (2), Connor Ray (5), Sean Townsend (6), Sawyer Howard (7), Trevor Stone (9), Michael Sikorski (7) and Angel Mauricio. W: Valdes. L: Herrera. S: Loudermilk. Highlights: (UHV) Luis Vargas 3-for-5, 3-run HR, 2 R; James Turnbull 3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Cade Mitscherling 3-for-5, RBI. (TAMUT) Hunter Reid 2-for-5, 2-run HR, 3-run HR, 5 RBIs; Jack Skinner 3-for-5, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs. Records: UHV 4-14, 2-6; TAMUT 19-13, 3-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.