SAN ANTONIO — UHV is facing elimination after dropping its second game at the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
The Jags fell 5-4 to Texas A&M-Texarkana on Saturday after the Eagles walked off as winners following Macie Reeves RBI single in the seventh inning. That capped a two-run inning.
UHV managed four runs on four hits in the loss. Ashley Reyna, Claire Blinka, Madysin Leighton and Jackie Longoria each had one hit.
Cameron Steen was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits.
The Jags responded by beating Huston-Tillotson University 4-3 in 10 innings in an elimination game shortly after the loss.
Zoe Miranda delivered the eventual winning RBI on a fielder’s choice in the top of the 10th.
Kaylle Lopez went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Blinka, a Calhoun grad, was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, including the run on Miranda’s fielder’s choice.
Steen picked up the win as the third pitcher used by UHV (29-13).
The Jags will face Texas A&M-San Antonio at 10 a.m. on Sunday in an elimination game.
The winner of that game will advance to face the loser of the Our Lady of the Lake-TAMU-Texarkana game at 3 p.m. for the right to play in Monday’s championship game.
