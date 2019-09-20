The University of Houston-Victoria Fall Classic will have a new look this year when the seventh annual event tees off Monday at The Club at Colony Creek.
The men’s and women’s teams will play at the same course. The change is to rotate the tournament between the Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club each year.
The tournament has been played only one other time at the same course, and that was in 2016 when the men and women shared VCC.
New champions will also be crowned at this year’s event, with last year’s winner in both divisions – Texas A&M-International – not in the field.
Joining UHV in this year’s women’s field will be Houston St. Thomas, the University of the Southwest, Tyler Junior College, Blinn College and Jacksonville Community College.
The men’s lineup will include Our Lady of the Lake, Southwest, St. Thomas, Tyler, Jacksonville and two teams from Blinn, along with UHV.
The tournament tees off Monday at 8:30 a.m., with the men playing 36 holes and the women 18. The final round is Tuesday, with both groups playing 18 holes.
Representing the UHV women’s team will be Jocelyn Villafranca, Mary Kate Krueger, Victoria Garcia, Madeline Mattocks, Mia Lerma and Jenna Alvarado.
The UHV men will be represented by Jacob Flores, Joseph Hunter, Benjamin Lake, Ryan Morant, Will Paton, Corey Rodriguez, James Rollins, Max Schliesing and Terry Strickland.
