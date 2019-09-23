The University of Houston-Victoria Fall Classic has a slightly new look this year for the seventh annual event that teed off Monday at The Club at Colony Creek. Both the men’s and women’s teams are playing at the same course. The change was made this year to rotate the tournament between the Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club each year. This tournament has been played only one other time at the same course and that was in 2016 when the men and women shared VCC.
Joining UHV in this year’s women’s field are Houston St. Thomas, the University of the Southwest, Tyler Junior College, Blinn College and Jacksonville Community College. The men’s lineup includes Our Lady of the Lake, Southwest, St. Thomas, Tyler, Jacksonville and two teams from Blinn, along with UHV.
Representing the UHV women’s team will be Jocelyn Villafranca (JR/Cuero), Mary Kate Krueger (SR/Cuero), Victoria Garcia (JR/Brownsville), Madeline Mattocks (SO/Victoria), Mia Lerma (FR/Mission) and Jenna Alvarado (FR/Mansfield). The UHV men will be represented by Jacob Flores (SO/Pharr), Joseph Hunter (JR/Traverse City, MI), Benjamin Lake (JR/Victoria), Ryan Morant (SO/Houston), Will Paton (FR/Portsmouth, England), Corey Rodriguez (SR/San Marcos), James Rollins (SR/Liberty Hill), and Terry Strickland (SR/Missouri City). Incoming freshman Max Schliesing (Switzerland) did not make the squad because of eligibility requirements. Coach Christi hopes to have him eligible very soon.
I spoke briefly with UHV coach Christi Cano during today’s round. She said some of her team had the first tourney jitters but settled down and played some really good golf. The Club at Colony Creek course is in top shape and the winds were very mild, so good scoring was prevalent by all the teams. On the mens side John Baker of Blinn is medalist with a round of 66. Two UHV mens golfers are tied for the second place medalist lead at 69. On the girls side Odette Booysen of Tyler is leading with a 74.
On the mens side UHV is leading the the team competition with a team score of 286 (+2). The ladies team competition is being led by Tyler JC with a 309 (+21). The UHV ladies are in third place.
The tournament is free to the public and fans are encouraged to come out and watch some of the action.
Women:
Finish Player Team Scores
1 Odette Booysen, Tyler JC 74 +2
2 Raelynn Hardgrave, Tyler JC 75 +3
3 Jenna Alvardo, Houston – Victoria 77 +5
T4 Kaitlyn Charles, Tyler JC 78 +6
T4 Courtney Krause, St. Thomas (TX) 78 +6
6 Kari Thorn, St. Thomas (TX) 79 +7
T7 Mia Lerma, Houston – Victoria 81 +9
T7 Xaviera Urrabazo, St. Thomas (TX) 81 +9
9 Madison Brown, Tyler JC 82 +10
10 Myra Truong, St. Thomas (TX) 83 +11
T11 Mary Kate Krueger, Houston – Victoria 84 +12
T11 Madison Davis, Blinn College 84 +12
T11 Cheyenne Sowda, Blinn College 84 +12
T14 Sierra Jameson, Blinn College 85 +13
T14 Jenna Sand, Southwest, Univ. of the 85 +13
T14 Alyssa Goins, St. Thomas (TX) 85 +13
T17 Lauren Freeman, Jacksonville CC 86 +14
T17 Victoria Garcia, Houston – Victoria 86 +14
T19 Jocelyn Villafranca, Houston – Victoria 87 +15
T19 Olivia Billips, Tyler JC 87 +15
21 Eden Hall, St. Thomas (TX) 89 +17
T22 Julia Janczak, Blinn College 91 +19
T22 Kenzie Prince, Blinn College 91 +19
T24 Maddie Mattocks, Houston – Victoria 92 +20
T24 Marlee Agis, Jacksonville CC 92 +20
T24 Sydni Hill, Southwest, Univ. of the 92 +20
27 Karisa Raines, Southwest, Univ. of the 97 +25
28 Kailey Baldree, Jacksonville CC 101 +29
Men:
1 John Baker, Blinn College (B) 66 -5
T2 Ben Lake, Houston – Victoria 69 -2
T2 Ryan Morant, Houston – Victoria 69 -2
T4 Corey Rodriguez, Houston – Victoria 70 -1
T4 Kane Ybarra, Our Lady of the Lake 70 -1
T4 Riley Simmons, Blinn College 70 -1
T7 Ethan Dean, Tyler Junior College 71 E
T7 Diego Garcia, Our Lady of the Lake 71 E
T7 Bryce Penn, Blinn College 71 E
T7 Tanner Dood, Southwest, Univ of 71 E
T11 Carson Barbe, Tyler Junior College 72 +1
T11 Justin Pastiney, Southwest, Univ of 72 +1
T11 Jeremie Pastiney, Southwest, Univ of 72 +1
14 Joseph Hunter, Houston – Victoria 73 +2
T15 Jacob Flores, Houston – Victoria 74 +3
T15 Aaron Robledo, Southwest, Univ of 74 +3
T15 Terry Strickland, Houston – Victoria 74 +3
T15 Connet Doyle, Blinn College (B) 74 +3
T19 Nick Morris, St. Thomas – TX 75 +4
T19 Bradley McCaleb, St. Thomas – TX 75 +4
T19 Travis Edwards, Blinn College 75 +4
T19 Justin Dees, Blinn College (B) 75 +4
T23 Noah Vasquez, Jacksonville College – TX 76 +5
T23 Patrick Smetek, St. Thomas – TX 76 +5
T23 Casey Harmon, Blinn College 76 +5
T23 Brayden Cheatham, Tyler Junior College 76 +5
T23 Lawson Garner, Tyler Junior College 76 +5
T23 Raul Gutierrez, Our Lady of the Lake 76 +5
T23 Daniel Jones, Our Lady of the Lake 76 +5
T30 Henry Phavorachit, St. Thomas – TX 77 +6
T30 Isaiah Brevick, Blinn College 77 +6
T32 Matthew LeWallan, Jacksonville College – TX 78 +7
T32 Diego Ibarra, Our Lady of the Lake 78 +7
T32 Jackson Murff, St. Thomas – TX 78 +7
T32 Will Paton, Houston – Victoria 78 +7
T36 Juan Narvaez, Southwest, Univ of 79 +8
T36 Jackob Sullivan, Jacksonville College – TX 79 +8
T38 Reece Newkirk, St. Thomas – TX 80 +9
T38 Tanner Pritchard, Blinn College (B) 80 +9
40 Cade Basson, Tyler Junior College 81 +10
T41 Parker Sanders, Southwest, Univ of 82 +11
T41 Jonathan Miller, St. Thomas – TX 82 +11
43 Massimo Garcia, Our Lady of the Lake 84 +13
44 Nate Donohoe, Jacksonville College – TX 85 +14
T45 Robert Gallegos, Southwest, Univ of 86 +15
T45 James Rollins, Houston – Victoria 86 +15
47 Joshua Sturt, Our Lady of the Lake 89 +18
48 Tristan Oliphant, Jacksonville College – TX 90 +19
49 Anthony Lindsey, Jacksonville College – TX 100 +29
Women’s Team:
1 Tyler JC 309 +21
2 St. Thomas (TX) 321 +33
3 Houston – Victoria 329 +41
4 Blinn College 344 +56
Mens Team:
1 Houston – Victoria 286 +2
2 Blinn College 292 +8
T3 Tyler Junior College 295 +11
T3 Our Lady of the Lake 295 +11
T3 Blinn College (B) 295 +11
6 Southwest, Univ of 299 +15
7 St. Thomas – TX 305 +21
8 Jacksonville College – TX 323 +39
Ron Sitka has been playing golf in the Victoria Area for the past 35 years. He resides at The Club at Colony Creek and can be reached at ronsitka@gmail.com or rsitka@vicad.com.
