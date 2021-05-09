SHREVEPORT, La. – The University of Houston-Victoria went toe-to-toe with the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles on Sunday but fell short in a 15-14 walk-off loss in the Red River Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.
The Jaguars overcame a nine-run second inning and a two hour rain delay to comeback but could not break through to take a lead against the Eagles.
The Jaguars will now face the University of the Southwest-LSU Shreveport winner in an elimination at a time and date to be determine due to the rain delay. The USW-LSUS game is set for 7 p.m. Sunday. The Eagles advance to Monday's championship game.
All nine UHV starters had hits in the contest as the Jaguars pounded out a postseason high 22 hits to out hit the Eagles 22-20, but three errors proved costly in the second inning.
The Eagles grabbed the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Jaguars answered back to tie the game in the second with a sacrifice fly by James Turnbull that plated Zach Lee.
The bottom fell out on the Jaguars in the second as two errors led to four unearned runs in a nine run inning to give the Jaguars a 10-1 advantage.
An RBI single from Lee and a sacrifice fly by Amilcar Montanez plated two runs for the Jaguars in the third before they cut the lead to 10-6 with three runs in the fourth.
Corben Henry hit the first of his two home runs with a solo shot and Vargas added a two-run blast, his first of two.
The Eagles picked up solo runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 12-6, but Henry's two-run home run cut the lead back to 12-8.
After the Eagles got the two runs back to go up 14-8, the Jaguars had their biggest inning of the game with a five-run eighth to cut the lead to 14-13.
Vargas led off with a solo home run, Turnbull singled home another run and Henry added a two-run double for a game-hit five RBI.
Red River Athletic Conference Chamionships
Texas A&M-Texarkana 15, UHV 14
UHV: 012 300 251 - 14 22 3
A&M: 190 011 201 0 15 20 1
W: Jared Davis. L: Turner Gryseels
Highlights: (A&M) Wyatt Stavinoha 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Cole Chambers 2-for-6, 2 RBIs, R; Chris McGinty 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; TJ Krause 4-for-6, 3 RBIs; Ethan Rodriguez 4-for-6, 2 RBIs; Eric Spencer 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; (UHV) Luis Vargas 4-for-5, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Garrett Harrison 2-for-6, RBI; Zach Lee, 4-for-6, RBI, R; Amilcar Montanez 2-for-4, RBI; James Turnbull 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Corben Henry 3-for-6, 5 RBIs, 3 R;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.