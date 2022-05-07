STERLINGTON, La. — Louisiana Christian scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 17-7 Red River Athletic Conference tournament win over UHV on Saturday night at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
The game was stopped after seven innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Jaguars (21-25) dropped their first game of the tournament and will play Our Lady of the Lake in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Peyton Lamartiniere hit a grand slam to highlight the first-inning onslaught for the Wildcats (32-15).
Nick Brunet added a three-run home run in the second inning to push Louisiana Christian's lead to 10-0.
UHV pulled within 11-5 in the fifth inning, but got no closer.
Amilcar Montanez had three hits, Raul Lopez, who doubled twice, and Darvis Watson each had two hits, and Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac had a double and four RBIs to lead the Jaguars at the plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.