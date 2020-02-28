The UHV baseball team lost two Red River Athletic Conference games to Texas A&M Texarkana on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars lost the first game of the doubleheader 11-7. Tyler Price pitched six innings, giving up six earned runs and striking out three. Caleb Zoda had three RBIs, while Luis Vargas, John Nelson, Caleb Zoda and Hayden Leopold all had an RBI.
UHV lost its second game 8-1. Bailey Kolb pitched three innings, giving up seven earned runs and striking out two. Nelson had one hit and one RBI.
The Jagaurs are now 1-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
