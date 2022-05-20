UHV made history in its second-ever appearance at the NAIA men’s golf national championships.
The Jaguars finished fourth with a team score of 1,155 through four rounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. It’s the best finish by any UHV team at a national tournament.
UHV was led by Jaxon Langford, who shot rounds of 65, 75, 73 and 73 to finish in a tie for 19th.
The sophomore from Fredericksburg sat in fourth after his 6-under round to open the tournament.
Max Schliesing finished in a tie for 34th after rounds of 70, 72, 79 and 70 in his final tournament.
The Master’s University’s Jack Dudeck won the tournament with a four-day score of 276 (66-70-68-72).
Keiser University won the team title with a team score of 1,130, beating Dalton State by three strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.