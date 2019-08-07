UHV head golf coach Christi Cano today release her 2019 fall schedule which will include three events each for the men’s and women’s teams.
Both UHV teams will swing into action on September 23-24 when the Jaguars host the seventh UHV Fall Classic. This year both teams will be playing at the Club at Colony Creek.
Among the schools to compete in the Fall Classic along with UHV are Tyler Junior College, Blinn College, University of the Southwest and Jacksonville College on both sides, along with Our Lady of the Lake on the men’s side and Houston St. Thomas on the women’s side.
The men and women will continue play on Oct. 14-15 at the Alamo City Classic hosted by Trinity University. The UHV men won the weather-shortened tournament last year.
The women’s team continue play the following week wrapping of the fall at the Tyler Junior College Fall Classic on Oct. 21-22.
The men’s team finishes up the fall season on Oct. 28-29 at the Our Lady of the Lakes Classic in San Antonio.
The Jaguars will also host two tournaments in the spring. The eighth annual UHV Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate is schedule for Feb. 16-17, and the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Championships set for April 27-28. The men’s team will play at Victoria Country Club, while the women will compete at The Club at Colony Creek.
The UHV men’s team returns seven players from last year including seniors Terry Strickland, James Rollins and Corey Rodriguez, along with juniors Benjamin Lake and Joseph Hunter and sophomores Ryan Morant and Jacob Flores. They will be joined by freshmen Max Schliesing of Switzerland and Will Paton of England.
Four players return for the women’s team and include senior Mary Kate Krueger and juniors Jocelyn Villafranca, Leah Lerma and Victoria Garcia. They will be joined by freshmen Jenna Alvarado of Mansfield and Mia Lerma of Mission.
