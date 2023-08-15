UHV men's and women's golf head coach Garrett Adair announced the addition of new assistant coach Taylor Dedmen to the staff on Tuesday.
Dedmen comes to UHV after a standout five-year career at Austin Peay State University, an NCAA Division I program. She graduated in 2022 with a bachelor's in exercise science in the spring of 2022 before graduating in May of 2023 with a master's in performance enhancement and coaching.
"We're very excited to have Taylor join our staff," Adair said. "She brings a lot of energy and experience to our programs. With her experience, we think we can take our programs to the next level."
This is her first position in coaching. While at APSU, Dedmen served as an intern with the school's strength and conditioning program.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach at UHV," Dedmen said. "I'm thankful to coach Adair for giving me this opportunity. I'm excited because it's my first job and to experience the town of Victoria."
Dedmen was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection during her time with the Govs. Her 75.56 stroke average in 2021-22 ranked third in the OVC.
Dedmen helped APSU win its first conference title in women's golf in 2021-22 after shooting a 225 (76-78-71) to finish fifth as an individual and advance to the regional tournament.
The UHV men's team is coming off a third consecutive conference championship and third straight NAIA Tournament appearance. The women's team finished fourth at the Continental Athletic Conference Tournament in 2023.
Both teams will open the season Sept. 11-12 at Texas Wesleyan's Texas Intercollegiate at Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village.