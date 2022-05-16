For a second consecutive year, UHV’s men’s golf team is going to compete for a national championship.
After successfully defending its Red River Athletic Conference title at Victoria Country Club in April, the Jags will compete Tuesday-Friday at the 70th NAIA National Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
UHV won the RRAC title thanks to an individual win by sophomore Jaxon Langford, the first of his career, and top-six finishes by Carson Caylor, Jacob Flores, Will Paton and Max Schliesing.
Langford shot rounds of 74, 70 and 73 at VCC to win the individual title and set the pace for UHV’s team score of 885.
“I’m proud of all the guys,” said coach Garrett Adair after the conference tournament. “They went out and did their job for 54 holes and the results showed. That is what we have been aiming for all season and we accomplished that goal.”
Caylor finished second for the third time this season after posting a score of 220 over the three rounds at the conference tournament. His four-under 68 in Round 2 was the lowest of all scores.
The field for the NAIA championships is made up of 156 players and 20 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.