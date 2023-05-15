PHOENIX, Ariz. — The No. 16-ranked UHV men's golf team had a historic run last year at the NAIA National Championships.
The Jaguars finished fourth as a team, marking the best national finish in school history.
This year, the three-time defending conference champions will look to build on that finish when they tee off at the 2023 NAIA National Championships at Las Sendas Golf Club on Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. The team will compete in four rounds over four days.
"We've seen each of the guys come out and play extremely well this season," said head coach Garrett Adair. "Now it's time for us to put that all together and do it at the same time."
UHV won its fourth tournament of the season when it successfully defended the Red River Athletic Conference title at Victoria Country Club on April 25. Will Paton notched his first career win with rounds of 66, 69 and 73, 11 strokes better than Texas A&M-San Antonio's Jacob Pena.
Paton, who was named RRAC Golfer of the Year, became the second Jaguar to win a tournament, joining senior Carson Caylor who won the Claud Jacobs Invitational.
Caylor, Paton, Jacob Flores and Jaxon Langford were named All-Conference after their top five finishes. Adair was named Coach of the Year. "Will has been super consistent throughout his career," Adair said.
"For him to get his first win at his last tournament at VCC, it was really special. Now it gives us a lot of confidence heading into nationals."
The Jaguars will hope to lean on experience picked up at The Primm Battle back in March against an experienced field of 10 ranked teams.
"Our guys know what to expect," Adair said. "We saw a lot of quality golfers that week and understand what's coming. We have to focus on our game and not worry about anybody else."