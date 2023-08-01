The UHV men's golf team will look to defend its conference title for a third consecutive year when it begins play this fall for the 2023-24 season.
The Jaguars will play three tournaments between September and October before resuming the season in the spring.
UHV travels to Texas Wesleyan's Texas Intercollegiate tournament at Hawks Creek Golf Club on Sept. 11-12 to open the season. The following week, the team will travel to the Waco River Classic at Bear Ridge Golf Course hosted by McLennan Community College.
The Jaguars will round out their fall schedule at home on Oct. 16-17 at the UHV Fall Classic at Victoria Country Club.
UHV is coming off another banner year on the golf course which saw the team win the Red River Athletic Conference for a second consecutive year. In 2021, the Jaguars won the A.i.i. Tournament.
In total, the Jaguars won four tournaments during the 2022-23 season. Carson Caylor was an honorable mention selection to the NAIA All-American team.
The UHV women's golf team will kick off its 2023-24 season with a three-tournament swing this fall.
The Jaguars open the season at Texas Wesleyan's Texas Intercollegiate tournament at Hawks Creek Golf Club Sept. 11-12. They will then travel to Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco on Sept. 18-19 for the Waco River Classic hosted by McLennan Community College.
The fall schedule will conclude in October with the UHV Fall Classic at Victoria Country Club on the 16th and 17th.
UHV returns seven of nine players from its team that finished fourth at the Continental Athletic Conference tournament in 2023.