UHV men’s golf coach Garrett Adair announced the signing of Blinn College transfer John Baker to the 2021-22 season on Friday.
Baker wrapped up a two-year career with Blinn helping guide the Buccaneers to the NJCAA Men’s National Championship. Baker finished tied for 79th at the event, posting rounds of 83-80-79-75-317.
Baker won Blinn’s first-ever individual title by capturing the 2019 UHV Fall Classic.
He holds three top-five finishes and seven top-15 finishes in college and has won two individual titles on the collegiate level.
During his career he has won two individual junior golf titles and recorded 22 top-10 finishes in junior golf events and represented the United States in the 2016 Aaron Baddeley Invitational.
“I believe that the University of Houston-Victoria has the resources and ability to push me to the next level academically and athletically,” said Baker in making his announcement to attend UHV. “I am looking forward to being part of a hardworking and dedicated team that is focused on setting and reaching goals."
