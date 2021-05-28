UHV women’s golf coach Garrett Adair announced the signing of Evelyn Nguyen of Pearland to the women’s golf program on Friday.
Nguyen is a 2021 Glenda Dawson High School graduate where she served as team captain of her golf team for the past two seasons. She was named team MVP as a senior.
She has experience of playing on the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour and Beltway Junior Golf Tour.
Nguyen plans to study computer science while attending UHV.
“When I met people at UHV they made me feel like I would be part of a family,” Nguyen said in making her commitment to UHV.
Her career ambition is to become an attorney.
