UHV men’s golf coach Garrett Adair today announced the signing of South African Joshua Von Der Wath for the 2021-22 season.
Von Der Wath is one of the top high school golfers in Johannesburg, South Africa and is a graduate of King Edward VII School. He served as team captain of his high school team.
He recently finished fourth at the CMR Easter Open where he posted scores of 71-72 and had seven Top 10 finishes in 2019-20. He just missed the cut by one stroke at the 2021 South African Amateur posting rounds of 75-75-150.
He is also an avid squash player and his parents represented South Africa in squash from 1998 to 2006.
Von Der Wath plans to study kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise sports science while attending UHV.
“I have played golf since I was about five and my father and I play almost every weekend and I cannot imagine doing anything else other than golf,” said Von Der Wath on announcing his commitment to UHV.
His career ambition is to one day become a professional golfer.
He is the third player signed for the 2021-22 season by Adair.
