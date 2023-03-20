NIPTON, Calif. — The UHV men’s and women’s golf teams finished up the first day at the Battle at the Primm at the Primm Valley Country Club.
Joshua Van der Wath and Carson Caylor led the way for the No. 9-ranked men, each shooting 74 in the opening round on the par 71 course. Each had three birdies on their card.
Jacob Flores and Jaxon Langford each turned in an opening-round 77 while Will Paton shot 78.
The men shot a team score of 302 on the opening day and sit 10 th .
The women turned in a 344 to sit in eighth after the opening round.
Mia Lerma led the Jaguars with an opening-round 83.
Kaitlin Lopez had a team-best three birdies for an 84 in the first round. Evelyn Nguyen shot an 87.
Cecelia Niemietz shot a 90, while Caitlyn Niemietz shot a 93 to round out play for UHV.
The teams will conclude the tournament on Tuesday.