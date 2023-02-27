The annual Claud Jacobs Invitational opened up at the Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek golf courses on Monday morning, but for the first time, the beaming smile from the man who founded the tournament was absent.
Jacobs died on Monday morning at the age of 80, just before the 10th iteration of the invitational hosted by UHV.
“It was a call this morning that nobody ever wants to get,” said UHV Athletic Director Ashley Walyuchow.
Nearly 100 golfers from over eight schools gathered to compete, but not one knew of Jacobs’ death during play.
UHV head coach Garrett Adair found out in the morning but waited to break the news to his men’s team after the last hole was played.
“Just kind of shocked again, and everyone was speechless,” Adair said. “Claud meant so much to this city and this program and meant so much to me and was always there for the program.”
“It’s heartbreaking,” said UHV senior Jacob Flores. “He did a lot for us on the team whenever he could. Heaven got a good one, and through this tournament and other charities that he’s in, his legacy is going to live on.”
UHV’s senior Carson Caylor only had a handful interactions with Jacobs but still felt the support that he’s shown the Jaguars golf program since its start.
“He’s one of the people outside of our program that seems to care about us and about what we do here, and it was really nice to have that,” Caylor said.
Caylor ended Day 1 of the invitational tied for first place with Texas Wesleyan’s Jung Woo Youn with a total score of 140.
“I thought that I did a really good job of staying present and keeping my mind steady,” Caylor said. “I went into it with a plan as far as keeping my head in the same place the entire day, and I stuck to it until the end.”
Caylor ended Round 1 with a score of 68 to edge Woo Youn by one point. However, he shot a 72 in Round 2.
“The first round felt pretty easy, but the second round was not as easy, but I did a really good job of hanging in and getting it in the hole,” Caylor said.
Flores was UHV’s second-best finisher, tying for sixth place with four other golfers with a total score of 146.
UHV’s Will Patton shot a 147 to stay in 11th place for the day, while Jaxon Langford shot a 149 to end tied for 14th.
UHV’s men ended Day 1 in first place with a team score of 582.
On the women’s side of the competition, UHV’s Cecilia Niemietz shot a 77 to end Day 1 tied for eighth place. It was her best score in two years as a Jaguar.
The next-best finisher from UHV was Caitlyn Niemietz, who ended with an 81 to tie for 19th place.
Texas Wesleyan’s Malisone Chanthapanya shot a 70 to end Day 1 in first place for the women.
The UHV women ended Day 1 with a team score of 323 to finish in fifth place.
Patton hopes that UHV can finish the invitational out strong when it’s closed out at both courses Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.
“I think it would be massive for us,” Patton said. “I think we’re all hoping for (a win), and we’re all going to work as hard as we can as possible tomorrow to make sure that we can get that win just in (Jacobs’) honor.”