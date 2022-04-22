UHV had a chance to answer Texas A&M-Texarkana early.

Instead, UHV surrendered three home runs and committed four errors in a 13-3 mercy-rule loss in seven innings at Riverside Stadium on Friday.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for UHV and the fourth time in as many games to surrender double-digit runs.

The two teams will wrap the series with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.

The Jaguars (19-20, 14-14) trailed 4-2 in the first with two on and two outs before stranding the pair. UHV stranded five runners Friday, four of whom were in scoring position.

“We could’ve broken their backs,” said coach Terry Puhl. “They dropped a four-spot on us, we could’ve come back with a five-spot or tie the score. There’s a lot of things you can go back to all parts of this game.”

UHV managed its three runs on five hits from five players.

The Jaguars were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 3-for-12 with runners on.

“We just can’t leave runners on base,” said junior outfielder Raul Lopez. “We’ve got to score every run possible. With the way things are going, allowing a lot of runs, I feel like every run is crucial.”

Senior Christian Garcia was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs — five of which were unearned — on 12 hits in five innings of work.

After failing to tack on more runs in the first, UHV surrendered a three-run home run to Hunter Reid in the second and a solo shot by Jack Skinner in the third.

Nick Tamez put the exclamation point on the Eagles’ onslaught with a grand slam as part of a five-run sixth for the visitors.

Texas A&M-Texarkana (30-18, 18-10) scored seven of its 13 runs with two outs. The Eagles were also 9-of-17 at the plate with two outs.

“We’ve just got to clean it up on defense,” Lopez said. “We’ve got to make every play that we get. They’re giving us outs, we’ve got to take them. We’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Third baseman Ty Williams committed consecutive errors to open the sixth inning before Tamez’s shot into the trees behind the left-center field fence at Riverside.

The Jaguars committed three of their four errors in the sixth inning.

“It looked a little sloppy,” Puhl said. “Got some guys in there that don’t get a lot of time. So I got to take a look at them to see if they can help us in any way down the stretch. Yeah, it looked a little messy.”

Williams partially atoned for those errors with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. It was just too little, too late.

“The bottom line is, it’s easy to play the game when there’s a differential of 10 runs,” Puhl said. “I want the players that can play when it’s a one-run ballgame. Those are the guys that I want on my team. Will they show up, perform and produce at those times.”

RRAC Baseball

Texas A&M-Texarkana 13, UHV 3

TAMUT 431 005 0 — 13 16 2

UHV 200 001 0 — 3 5 4

W: Jordan Izzo (3-1). L: Christian Garcia (3-5). Highlights: (TAMUT) Nicholas Tamez 4-for-4, 4 RBI, 3 R, Grand Slam; Jack Skinner 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Hunter Reid 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR; (UHV) Ty Williams 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR; Amilcar Montanez 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Records: Texas A&M-Texarkana 30-18, 18-10; UHV 19-20, 14-14.