DENTON – The UHV men's golf team is in second place after the opening two rounds at the Dallas Baptist University Classic on Monday.
The Jaguars shot rounds of 295 and 293 at Robson Ranch Wildhorse Golf Club to sit 11 strokes back of host and NCAA DII Dallas Baptist.
UHV was one of three teams to shave strokes off their opening-round score, which led to an eight-spot jump.
Will Paton finished the opening day tied for 11th in the field of 83 golfers after consecutive even-par rounds of 72.
The senior from Portsmouth, England, had a team-best six birdies in the second round and finished with nine total between the two rounds.
Carson Caylor and Dawson Frye each shot rounds of 74 and 73. Jacob Flores had consecutive rounds of 75 and Jaxon Langford had a two-round total of 156.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.