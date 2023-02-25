The UHV men’s and women’s golf teams will welcome roughly 100 golfers to Victoria when the annual Claud Jacobs Invitational kicks off on Feb. 27.
The tournament will run through Tuesday, Feb. 28, with the men’s teams competing at Victoria Country Club and the women’s teams competing at The Club at Colony Creek.
The men’s tournament will be a 54-hole format, with golfers playing the first two of three rounds on the opening day. The women will play two rounds.
This is the 10th year UHV has run the tournament. This year’s field will consist of nine schools from four states, including Campbellsville University (Ken.), University of the Southwest (N.M.) and St. Thomas University (Fla.). Texas Wesleyan, Our Lady of the Lake, Blinn, Wayland Baptist and Concordia University (Tex.) are scheduled to make up the rest of the field.
“It’s very cool because the community is a very golf-driven community,” said head coach Garrett Adair.
“Just to see the support from sponsors and the community as a whole is pretty cool. Then, from a team aspect, getting to have a home tournament this early in the season is huge for our confidence. We know both courses like the back of our hands so we should get some good scores and some good momentum going.”
Last year, the men finished third at the Claud Jacobs and Jacob Flores set the pace with a fifth place finish after rounds of 76, 69 and 74.
The men’s team is coming off a third place finish at the Texas A&M-International Jack Brown Memorial Invite.
Jaxon Langford finished tied for second with consecutive 1-under rounds (71-71—142). The defending Red River Athletic Conference individual champion made six birdie putts during the tournament and was named RRAC Golfer of the Week.
Joshua Van Der Wath shot rounds of 76 and 73 to finish tied for eighth thanks to a team-high eight birdies in the tournament.
Carson Caylor shaved four strokes (78-74—152) to finish 15 th and Will Paton (76-77—153) finished tied for 16th.
The team’s performance helped them move up four spots to 14th in the latest Golfstat rankings.
“It’s huge. In the past at the first tournament out of the gate, we’ve kind of had to knock the rust off,” Adair said. “It seemed this first tournament, there wasn’t that much to knock off. The guys have put in a lot of work. They live out on the golf course. A lot of my guys are out there sunup to sundown. To come out and fire right away was awesome to see and give me a lot of confidence going forward.”
The women’s team will look to maintain the momentum they had after shaving 14 strokes on the final day of the Jack Brown.
Mia Lerma improved seven shots to close the tournament with an 83 while Caitlyn Niemietz shaved 20 strokes to finish at 85 on the final day.
“We’ve been working on that, playing with no fear,” Adair said. “We just need to worry about putting the best swing on the ball every single time. If we make a mistake, we try to not compound that with another mistake. It’s about going out there and trying to play fearless and improve upon it.”