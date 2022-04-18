UHV is in prime position to repeat as conference champions after 36 holes at the Red River Athletic Conference tournament at Victoria Country Club.
The 10th-ranked Jaguars finished the first two rounds 10-over-par at 586, a 26-stroke lead over Our Lady of the Lake University in second after the first day.
Carson Caylor, a junior from Urbandale, Iowa, had the best round of the day with a 4-under 68 to bring his 36-hole score to 145. That is one stroke off his teammate Jaxon Langford, a Fredericksburg product, in first.
Jacob Flores, a senior from Pharr, fired consecutive rounds of 73 to sit two strokes behind Langford.
Will Paton rounded out the top 5 with rounds of 79 and 73 to sit eight strokes off the lead.
Max Schliesing rebounded to shave 11 strokes off an opening-round 83 to finish the day in a tie for eighth with a two-round score of 155.
The Swiss national shares the spot with Louisiana College’s Nick Grabowski and Collin Stinson.
OLLU’s Diego Garcia sits five strokes behind Langford. Joshua Sturt and Chase White, of OLLU, shot two-round scores of 153 and 154, respectively.
For the full leaderboard, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.