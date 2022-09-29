The UHV men’s soccer team settled for a 0-0 draw with LSU-Shreveport in RRAC play at home on Thursday.
The Jags (4-2-3, 1-0-2) and Pilots (5-3-2, 2-0-1) each had three shots on goal in the match. UHV had seven total shots while LSU-Shreveport got off eight shots.
Freshman goalkeeper Tyler Kappeli was called into action to make one save compared to Pilots goalkeeper Emmanuel Esquivel’s three.
Irakunda Bosco had three of UHV’s seven shots.
The Jaguars host Texas A&M-Texarkana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.