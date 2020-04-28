UHV announced the signing of three athletes to the men’s and women’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.

Fort Bend Dulles’ Olamide Olaleye and Kingwood Park’s Robert Henry have signed letters of intent to player soccer for the UHV men’s soccer team.

Marble Falls’ Meghan Matcek signed to play women’s soccer for the Jaguars.

