SHREVEPORT, La. – Adrian Rodriguez converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute Thursday to help lift the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars men’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over the 23rd-ranked LSU-Shreveport Pilots on Thursday.
UHV improves to 6-0-1 overall and 4-0 in conference, while LSUS falls to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference.
In a game that saw 38 fouls called along with 11 cards issued, both teams played a man down for most of the contest.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute off a header from Karlo Lopez on a free kick by Rodriguez. Connagh Wilks headed Rodriguez’s kick to the left side where Lopez fired it past the LSUS goalkeeper into the left corner of the net.
Julius Williams put together back-to-back goals for the Pilots in the 57th and 63rd minutes to tie the contest at 2-2.
LSUS outshot the Jaguars 12-10 as both teams put up six shots on goal.
Rodriguez paced the Jaguars with four shots, while Lopez had two.
Gian Marco Cordoba finished with four saves in goal for the Jaguars.
UHV Women lose to Shreveport
In a hard fought contest against the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars women’s soccer team came up short Thursday in a 1-0 overtime loss to LSU-Shreveport.
UHV goalkeeper Emilee Ulke slipped and lost control of the ball as she tried to corral a loose ball and LSUS’ Chelsea Brown was on spot to find an empty net for the game winner five minutes into overtime.
LSUS outshot the Jaguars 8-2 in the first half, with Ulke coming up with four big saves for UHV. In the second half, UHV held a 5-2 edge in shots including a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.
Estelle Flanagan paced the Jaguars with four shots, while Hayden Janner, Elizabeth McDonald and Meghan Matcek each had one shot.
The Jaguars return to action Saturday when they face LSU-Alexandria in a noon match in Alexandria, La.
