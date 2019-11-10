TEXARKANA – Scoring two second-half goals, the last coming with over two minutes to play, the UHV men’s soccer team captured the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Championship with a 3-2 win over the 20th-ranked LSU-Shreveport Pilots.
Connagh Wilks header in the 88th minute off a corner kick from Brody Patience broke a 2-2 tie in a physical contest that went down to the wire to give the Jaguars the win.
It is the second RRAC tournament title for the Jaguars (16-0-3) who also won the regular season title for the second time. LSUS falls to 12-5-3 on the year.
UHV captures the conference’s automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament and now have to wait until Nov. 18 to find out who and where they will play in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
The Pilots struck first in the eighth minute of the contest off a header from Ayrton Redmore on a corner kick.
Patience, who had a hand in all three UHV scoring plays, tied the contest in the 22nd minute on a successful penalty kick.
The Pilots would regain the lead in the 35th minute off a goal Chris Eduardo from inside the penalty box.
The Jaguars, who outshot the Pilots 13-12, tied the game in the 66th minute when Mohammed Ibrahim took a pass from Patience and fired a short just inside the left post past the LSUS goalkeeper to tie the game at 2-2.
After just missing on a corner kick minutes earlier, ,the Jaguars made good on their next opportunity as Patience lofted a high kick that Wilks headed into the back of the net for the game winner at the 87:27 mark.
The Jaguars also held the edge in shots on goal 7-6 over the Pilots.
Patience, Ibrahim, and Oliver Nugent each had three shots for the Jaguars, while Adrian Mendoza added two. Wilks and Jean Bosco Irumva each had one shot for the Jags.
Goalkeeper Erik Faeltstrome finished with four saves and improved to 2-0-1 in goal.
