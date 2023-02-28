UHV knew the best way to honor the late Claud Jacobs would be to win the golf invitational the philanthropist founded.

After Jacobs’ death on Monday morning, UHV senior Carson Caylor ended Day 1 with a 140 to lead the field. The Jaguars also sat in first place as a team.

“After I told the team yesterday about Claud’s passing we kind of had that extra motivation, and I just told the team that the best way that we could go out and honor him and keep his legacy going is just to have a good time playing,” said UHV head coach Garrett Adair.

Caylor had an excellent day of play on Tuesday at the Victoria Country Club, ending six of his 18 holes with birdies to finish 6-under 216 to be crowned champion at the invitational. The win was also the first of his career.

“You kind of have to learn how (to win) in the moment, and I thought that I did a good job of rising to the occasion,” Caylor said.

“I thought I was in the moment the entire day,” he added. “Big gut check time after the double on nine put us tied. I made a couple of really big pars on 10 and 11, then I calmed down and played some really good golf after that.”

UHV won the team title, shooting an 873 to finish in first place over Texas Wesleyan (886) and Florida St. Thomas University (888).

“That’s just huge for our community,” Caylor said about the team’s win. “I thought that we were probably going to (win), but it’s always up in the air when it comes to golf and this game, but that’s huge for Claud and I think for us to do that in memory of him is huge.”

Texas Wesleyan claimed the next three spots with Chayan Duha (2nd), Tom Ammann (3rd), and Jung Woo Youn (4th).

UHV senior Will Paton placed fifth with a 219 total. He started off with a triple bogey on his second hole of the day, but rebounded for a birdie on the par-5 4th to end the third round with a 72.

“I started rough,” Paton said. “I made a triple bogey on the third hole, so it was a battle from there, but being able to come back and play well for the rest of the holes and get back to fifth place was really, really good.”

“He came back with a birdie and that’s just who Will is,” Adair said. “He battles, and that’s just kind of the whole motto of this team to is just battling because for a while it was pretty close there and they just kept steady and were able to pull away.”

UHV’s Jaxon Langford and Jacob Flores tied for eighth place with a 222 total, respectively.

St. Joseph grad Jacob Pena ended the invitational tied for 11th place with a 223 total for Texas A&M San Antonio.

At The Club at Colony Creek, the UHV women ended the invitational in sixth place with a 652 total. Texas Wesleyan came in first, shooting a 596 over the two days.

Texas Wesleyan’s Malisone Chanthapanya won the tournament shooting an 8-under 144.

Cecelia Niemietz was UHV’s top finisher, ending with a 155 to tie for 12th place. UHV’s Mia Lerma and Caitlyn Niemietz tied 24th place with a 164.