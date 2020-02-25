SAN ANTONIO – The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team finished fifth at the San Antonio Shoot-Out at TPC San Antonio.
The Jaguars shot 937 as a team.
Ryan Morant, who finished sixth overall, carded a total score of 228.
UHV Individuals
T6 Ryan Morant 78-73-77-228
T16 Will Paton 79-75-80-234
25 Max Schliesing 77-75-85-237
T29 Jacob Flores 81-76-83-240
T65 Benjamin Lake 88-81-83-252
