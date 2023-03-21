NIPTON, Calif. — The No. 9-ranked UHV men’s golf team closed strong on the final day of The Battle at the Primm.
The Jaguars shot a team score of 286, which tied No. 3 Bellevue (Neb.) for the lowest final-round score at The Primm Valley Country Club. The team finished ninth.
Jacob Flores shot a season-best 68 at the par 71 course, carding a team-high five birdies to close out the tournament. His final round propelled him up the leaderboard 23 spots to finish tied for 16th (77-73-68—218).
Carson Caylor finished inside the top 15 at 13th after a second consecutive round of 71 (74-71-71—216).
The Iowan finished with three birdies on the day. It was Caylor’s fifth consecutive top 15 finish, including a win at UHV’s Claud Jacobs Invitational.
Joshua Van der Wath also made a climb 10 spots up the leaderboard on the final day to finish T-29 with a final-round 72 that included four birdies.
Will Paton finished T-33 with a final round 75 (78-70-75—223). Jaxon Langford (77-77-77—231) finished T-48.
Mia Lerma set the pace for the women’s team, carding a 74 on the final day to finish T-19 (83-74—157). The women’s team finished eighth.
Evelyn Nguyen had an 85 in the final round to finish 37th (87-85—172). Kaitlin Lopez finished one stroke behind her in 38 th .
Cecelia Niemietz shot a two-day score of 190 and Caitlyn Niemitez finished with a 182 between the two rounds.