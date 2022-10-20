UHV’s men’s team showed Thursday why it currently sits atop the Red River Athletic Conference standings.
The Jaguars (9-2-4, 6-0-3) hosted Our Lady of the Lake University (2-9-3, 2-5-2) at The Cage, and after leading 1-0 at halftime, UHV exploded for four goals in the second half, three of them coming within a five-minute span.
“We came out really well,” said head coach Adrian Rigby. “We had a little bit of a dip in our play before half, and then at halftime we adjusted and we got the attitude back in there and we were just kind of hungrier in the second half and it showed. I mean to score four goals in the second half, I thought we did really well.”
The lone goal in the first half came from the leg of senior forward Jose Martinez at the four-minute mark, assisted by midfielder James Clark.
“We started off good, and then after the goal things just went downhill,” Martinez said, “but that’s why we have a second half, and during halftime our coach gets everybody’s roles back on check.”
Despite the dip in play following Martinez’s goal, the Jaguars were able to put constant pressure on the Saints’ back line, getting off nine shots in the first half.
After halftime, with adjustments from Rigby and the Jaguars continuing to attack the Saints’ defense, Martinez was able to record his second score of the game during the avalanche of goals from the Jaguars.
“I’ve been working hard to be able to do this, to score two goals in one game,” Martinez said.
Martinez, along with Sydney Tume, Shukri Farias, and Callum Smith all scored their second half goals within 15 minutes of each other.
“I think they just get excited seeing their teammates score and they want to get involved in it,” Rigby said. “We’ve got a selfless team and we just enjoy that feeling.”
“When you score is the best feeling in the world when you’re playing the game,” Rigby added. “I was excited for the guys and just excited that we got a bunch of different guys scoring as well.”
Smith, a sophomore midfielder from Nottingham, England, was not only able to score a goal, but he was able to assist on two of the teams’ second-half goals.
“Just happy to get on the scoresheet again and get two assists,” Smith said. “Just hopefully more goals to come and more assists to come. I just wanted to help the team create chances and work hard.”
With their win over OLLU the Jaguars maintained their spot atop the RRAC standings, sitting neck-and-neck with LSU-Shreveport with just two games remaining on their schedule.
“At this time of year you just gotta keep winning games,” Rigby said. “You can’t look behind you or too far ahead down the schedule even though we don’t have many games left, but you just have to take it one game at a time and take care of the game on the day.”