The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team earned its first Top 25 ranking since 2014 Friday when the Jaguars were ranked No. 21 in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
The Jaguars had twice been previously ranked in the regular season poll when they reached No. 24 and No. 25 in 2014. The best ranking for the Jaguars came in the 2012 preseason poll when they were ranked No. 19.
Over last weekend the Jaguars competed at the San Antonio Shoot-Out where they defeated three top-25 teams on their way to a fourth-place finish in the 16-team field.
The Jaguars, who received votes in the preseason poll, received 173 points in the latest voting and came in ahead of British Columbia, Missouri Valley, Webber International (Fla.) and Tennessee Wesleyan.
