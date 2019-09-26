Brody Patience converted a hat trick Thursday afternoon to lead the UHV men’s soccer team to a 5-0 win over the Paul Quinn Tigers in a Red River Athletic Conference opening match at The Cage.
Patience scored the Jaguars’ first three goals as UHV dominated the Tigers with a 21-6 edge in shots, including a 12-0 edge in shots on goal.
UHV improved to 9-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference, while Paul Quinn falls to 3-1-1 and 0-1.
Patience tallied his first goal in the 16th minute off a pass from Adrian Rodriguez. His penalty kick conversion in the 33rd minute gave the Jaguars a 2-0 halftime lead.
Patience opened the second-half scoring in the 57th minute when he buried a pass from Gifano Lubaki. Less than a minute later, Jean Bosco Irumva fought through a Paul Quinn defender to gain control of a loose ball at the goal for a 4-0 UHV lead.
Adrian Mendoza finished the scoring in the 64th minute of a free kick pass from Patience.
Patience paced the Jaguars with five shots, while Mendoza, Olive Nugent and Mohammed Ibrahim each had three and Brandon Watts two.
Gian Marco Cordoba was in goal for the Jaguars for his fifth shutout of the season while improving to 9-0 in goal.
The Jaguars return to conference play on Saturday when the host Texas A&M-Texarkana in a 3:30 p.m. match at The Cage.
UHV women capture conference opener
After some early misses, the University of Houston-Victoria women’s soccer team took advantage of some early second-half chance Thursday to open Red River Athletic Conference player with a 3-0 win over the Paul Quinn Lady Tigers.
Elizabeth Reyes converted on a free kick in the 49th minute, and Daisy Contreras added a goal on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to spark the UHV attack. Reyes would add another goal in the 67th minute.
The Jaguars outshot the Lady Tigers 27-2 and held a 13-0 edge in shots on goal. The Jaguars puts up 11 shots in the first half without finding the mark.
Reyes paced the Jaguars with five shots, while Contreras and Nathalia Canizalez each had four. Elizabeth McDaniel added three shots for the Jaguars, with Hayden Janner, Consuelo Luna, Ariana Balderas and Kiki Hinojosa each contributed two.
Amanda Bautista was in goal for the Jaguars for the save and win.
UHV improves to 5-4 on the year and 1-0 in conference and will host Texas A&M-Texarkana in a conference match on Saturday at 1 p.m. Paul Quinn falls to 5-4, 0-1 in conference.
