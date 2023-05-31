The UHV men's golf team announced six signings in its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.
The Jaguars, who are coming off a third consecutive conference championship, signed Hayden Hardwick, Gabriel Guerrero, Enzo Dakiche, Nathan Biais, Edgar Hinojosa and Richman Houston for the 2023-24 season.
"As our program has grown over the last few years, so have our expectations," said head coach Garrett Adair. "We expect to win conference and want to put ourselves in a spot to win national championships now. I feel our 2023 signings help us do just that."
Dakiche, a native of Paris, France, comes to UHV after two years at Wayland Baptist University. The sophomore Finance major won the 2022 WBU Invitational with scores of 67, 70 and 67. In 2019, he was the runner-up in the French Juniors Championship.
"I feel like UHV is the perfect place for me to work on my golf game and get closer to my goals," Dakiche said.
Houston, a junior from Midland College, has experience with golf in Victoria after competing in the 2022 Claud Jacobs Invitational. The Midland native was a two-time first team All-State selection in TAPPS Class 6A while at Midland Christian School. He won the 2022 Midland Men's City Golf Championship in a playoff.
"I chose to attend UHV because of how the golf team has played over the past years," Houston said. "It's headed in a great direction, and they get better every year. I would want nothing more than to help the team grow and become a better one."
Hardwick, a graduate of Gregory-Portland High School, is a two-time UIL State qualifier and two-time All-South Texas MVP by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. He shot a school-record 65 en route win his third consecutive District 29-5A title this year.
"Coach Adair has given me the opportunity to not only pursue my golf ambition, but also continue my education while staying close to family," said Hardwick, who plans to study Kinesiology.
Guerrero, a graduate of Sharyland Pioneer, is coming off a UIL State appearance this season. He won the District 31-5A title for the Diamondbacks in 2023 and had the team's lowest scoring average. He plans to study Business at UHV.
"I chose UHV because of its highly rated golf program and the quality of its business college," Guerrero said.
Biais, a graduate of Lycee Jean Monnet in France, had two wins in high school. He plans on studying Business, as well.
"I chose UHV for the academic level, location and golf team," Biais said.
Hinojosa, a graduate of PSJA North High School in Pharr, is a two-time regional qualifier and two-time All-Valley selection. He is also planning to study Business at UHV.
"I feel the golf program is one of the best in the nation," Hinojosa said. "I think the coaches can help me take my game to the next level and become a dominant player."