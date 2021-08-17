UHV is ranked No. 1 in the Red River Athletic Conference men's soccer preseason coaches' poll.
The Jaguars earned seven first place votes in the poll, with three going to LSU Alexandria and two to LSU Shreveport. UHV finished with 137 points in the voting, while LSUS received 129 and LSUA 120.
Our Lady of the Lake landed is fourth with 109 points, followed by the University of the Southwest (85) and Texas A&M-Texarkana (78). The six best teams in the conference advance to the RRAC tournament.
Huston-Tillotson finished seventh, while newcomers Louisiana College and Texas A&M-San Antonio tied for eighth. Jarvis Christian and Texas College tied for 10th and Paul Quinn was 12th.
Voting was conducted by head coaches in the conference. Results of the poll are shown below with points calculated with a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
2021 RRAC Men’s Soccer
Preseason Poll Results
1 Houston-Victoria (7) 137
2 LSU-Shreveport (2) 129
3 LSU-Alexandria (3) 120
4 Our Lady of the Lake 109
5 Southwest 85
6 Texas A&M-Texarkana 78
7 Huston-Tillotson 68
8 Louisiana College 50
Texas A&M-San Antonio 50
10 Jarvis Christian 38
Texas College 38
11 Paul Quinn 34
