The expectations are high for the UHV men's golf team entering the annual Claud Jacobs Invitational.
The Jaguars will begin the tournament as the No. 7-ranked team in the country. They are also the reigning champions of their home tournament.
UHV won the 2021 edition of the tournament by six strokes over Midland College, which finished third in the NJCAA Division I tournament last year.
The Jaguars and Chaparrals headline a field of four ranked teams between NAIA and NJCAA to take the course at Victoria Country Club on Sunday and Monday. McLennan College and Tyler Junior College are ranked 7th in NJCAA Divisions I and II, respectively.
In total, 11 teams are scheduled to compete at Victoria Country Club. The women will feature eight teams at The Club at Colony Creek.
“I think it gets us into the right mindset,” said junior Will Paton, a native of Portsmouth, England. “I think the thing is we’ve got the top junior colleges such as Midland and McLennan, which keeps us sharp. We obviously know that we have to perform well if we want to come out on top.”
Last year, Paton fired rounds of 73, 74 and 74 for a three-round total of 221. That helped the Jaguars to a total score of 876 and the team title.
However, UHV needs solid play from Swiss national Max Schliesing.
The junior finished the 2021 Claud Jacobs in a tie for second place with a three-round total of 215 (70-74-71), three strokes back from first.
Entering the tournament, Golfstat has Schliesing rated as the 25th-best player in the nation with an adjusted average score of 72.6.
“I want to win every tournament I go into,” Schliesing said. “I know I can go really low out here. I have done so in qualifying and previous years. So I’m definitely taking confidence from those past results I’ve had here and trying to implement that into a tournament.”
After holding an average score of 77 his freshman year, Schliesing has learned to trust his natural swing and dropped his average score to around 72.
He shot a 66 during the UHV Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek in October.
The biggest improvement coach Garrett Adair has seen in Schliesing is his putting.
“He’s probably the best ball-striker I’ve ever seen, but his putting has held him back in the past,” Adair said. “He’s tidied that up pretty well and is cleaning up a few things here and there. He’s probably the best player in our conference and one of the better players in the nation.”
Members’ bounce
For the third consecutive year, the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Tournament is scheduled to be played at Victoria Country Club. It was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, UHV won the tournament by 53 strokes over Our Lady of the Lake University at the club last May. The Jaguars’ golfers each finished in the top five.
The Claud Jacobs, with its field of four top 10-ranked teams, is an opportunity for UHV to test itself before it attempts to defend its conference title.
“It’s a great thing that we can start the season off at our home course,” Adair said. “We’re gonna have a really good field. It’s also important because it’s here at home. We’re hosting conference here. We want to get some comfortable, good scores out there and build confidence.”
A venue steeped in tradition
The course at Victoria Country Club has seen plenty of quality golf over the years, in large part thanks to Claud Jacobs.
The “born-and-raised” golfer teamed up with former Texas State and North Texas golf coach, and current Magnolia High School coach Jim Bob Jackson to bring a tournament to Victoria 25 years ago.
After Jackson toured VCC in 1997, he wanted Victoria to host a tournament for Texas State — then Southwest Texas State. Then, the Texas State Jim West Invitational was born and ran until 2013, when the UHV tournament was named after Jacobs.
“Honestly, none of this would be possible without Claud’s help,” Adair said. “He does everything for this program and installs a level of confidence in us by giving us his name to play under. Without him, we probably wouldn’t be able to play as much as we do.”
During that 16-year span, UHV, an NAIA school, started its program and competed against the likes of Texas State, Texas-El Paso and other NCAA Division I programs.
In 2000, VCC played host to the NCAA Division I Central Regional Tournament after Jackson convinced Jacobs to make the bid for the tournament. VCC hosts the Mac Haik Lincoln Victoria Open, the longest active tournament on the All Pro Tour in its 27th year.
Jacobs credits the tournament’s continued stay in Victoria to the days of hosting Texas State.
“None of us knew what we were doing with that big of a tournament for Victoria,” Jacobs said of the regional bid. “We put it in and they gave us 2001. In early 2000, they called and said the course in Oklahoma for 2000 wasn’t going to be ready and they wanted to come to Victoria that year. It was the biggest golf tournament we ever had in Victoria. Over 3,000 people came out to watch it.”
