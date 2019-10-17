The UHV women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 Red River Athletic Conference match to LSU Shreveport on Thursday.
Gabriela De Jesus scored the lone goal for Shreveport.
The Jaguars (6-7, 5-1) finished with five shots on goal.
UHV men tie
The UHV men’s soccer team finished in a 0-0 tie in double overtime against LSU-Shreveport on Thursday.
Oliver Nugent scored the lone goal for the Jaguars, while Hector Hernandez netted a score for Shreveport.
The Jaguars finished with six shots on goal.
UHV is now 13-0-2 overall and 5-0-2 in Red River Athletic Conference play.
