The UHV men's soccer team will look to build on its unbeaten start to the season when it squares off with Wiley College on Thursday at Houston Amateur Sports Park.
The Jaguars (1-0-1) are coming off a 2-0 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday in which they got second-half goals from Einar Rolfsen and Jose Martinez. Martinez also assisted Rolfsen's goal.
Rolfsen, a freshman forward, was named Red River Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in two matches. The Norwegian scored his first career goal in the first 30 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Texas Wesleyan in Thursday's season opener.
Diby Kouassi, a junior transfer from Dallas College Richland, also scored his debut goal for the Jaguars against Texas Wesleyan.
Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kaeppeli picked up his eighth-career shutout in the win over SAGU on Saturday and made three saves.
"We saw some good things in the opening week," said head coach Adrian Rigby. "We responded well between the two matches and that led to success. Now we want to continue to build on that as move through non-conference games and prepare for our conference schedule."
Thursday's meeting will be the sixth all-time between UHV and Wiley with each team picking up two wins and a draw in the series.
It's the first meeting between the teams since 2018 when they met as RRAC foes. The Jaguars won 7-1 in that game behind a hat-trick from Jose Munoz.
Wiley (0-4) is coming off losses to RRAC opponents LSU Shreveport and Texas A&M-Texarkana last week.
"We feel, as a coaching staff, we've put together a solid gameplan," Rigby said. "Now we have to execute it. If we execute the gameplan, we feel we can have success."