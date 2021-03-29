Max Schliesing has started to feel more comfortable on the golf course this year.
The UHV sophomore was only able to compete in two events in his freshman season before COVID-19 shut down all Red River Athletic Association sporting events. This year, despite only being back on the course with the rest of the UHV team for a short time, he’s gaining confidence.
“Last year was very difficult due to the pandemic and everything being canceled,” Schliesing said. “The tournaments that I did compete in last year were quite rough and I think I have made a massive improvement. I worked on my game over the summer and came back and have seen a lot of improvement from myself. The way I’ve been is better and I just feel very good about my game currently.”
That confidence payed off for Schliesing, as the sophomore shot 1-under-par at the Claud Jacobs Invitational at Victoria Country Club over the course of Sunday and Monday, placing third individually and helping lead the University of Houston-Victoria to a first place finish as a team.
“I hit the ball well all week long,” Schliesing said. “I was able to hit it close and give myself good opportunities and had some good looks for birdies. I had some trouble in the final round with putting, but overall I’m very happy with my game and where it’s headed.”
Schleising led the UHV men in scoring while Jacob Flores finished at 3-over-par for the tournament. Will Patton was five-over-par and Jaxon Langford and Ben Lake were both 10-over-par.
“Max is awesome,” said UHV head coach Garrett Adair. “I tell everyone that I have never seen anyone hit the ball as good as he does. Once he gets it all figured out, it’s going to be scary for everyone else. This is only his fourth or fifth tournament and when he puts it together he is going to be really hard to beat.”
It’s the teams first win at the Claud Jacobs in the tournament’s nine-year history.
“It’s nice to finally get a victory at home,” Adair said. “It’s been a long time coming, this is my fourth year here and we finally got the job done. It’s a great feeling.”
The Jaguars have won both tournaments they have played in this season, first at the Pinecrest Invitational at Longview earlier this month and now at the Claud Jacobs.
“We’ve been playing pretty well, but we have the potential to be really good,” said UHV senior Ben Lake, a Victoria East graduate. “We have a really good group of guys, we all give each other a hard time and push each other in a good way and we just want everyone to get better everyday.”
Midland College’s Sam McKenzie came in first individually, shooting 4-under-par for the tournament, while McLennan Community College’s came in second, shooting 1-under-par.
The Jaguars, expected to compete for the top spot in tournaments, have lofty goals for the rest of the year.
“We want to go out and win every tournament,” Lake said. “We want to be one of the best and we want to make nationals and play well there.”
Women finish third, Lerma places second individually
The UHV women finished in third place at the Claud Jacobs at The Club at Colony Creek on Monday, finishing with a team total of 86-over-par for the tournament.
UHV’s Leah Lerma came in second overall, shooting 10-over-par for the tournament, while Mia Lerma shot 19-over-par, Jocelyn Villafranca shot 27-over-par and Jenna Alvarado shot 30-over-par.
Texas Wesleyan’s Emily Hunt won first place individually, shooting 5-over-par for the tournament, while Texas Wesleyan also took home first prize as a team. The University of St. Thomas came in second place.
“They really treat us well both at Victoria Country Club and at the Club at Colony Creek,” Adair said. “The courses are always in great condition and it makes my job easy hosting these tournaments because the Clubs run the tournaments for us basically. It’s a great tournament, it’s our favorite one that we have all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.