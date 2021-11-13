TEXARKANA — The UHV men’s soccer team won the Red River Athletic Conference tournament championship in double overtime on Saturday.
It’s the third conference championship in five years for UHV.
The Jaguars beat LSU-Alexandria 3-2 thanks to Bradon Watts’ goal in the 109th minute of a possible 110. Watts’ winner was assisted by Samuel Nsenganivyizigiro.
UHV (15-2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals by Winner Assi and Archie Mills in the 24th and 35th minutes. LSU Alexandria’s Pablo Ruiz scored in the 37th minute to make it 2-1 before halftime. The Generals equalized in the 90th minute on a goal by Danny Stevens with 49 seconds left.
UHV was outshot 13-8 in regulation before keeping LSU-Alexandria from getting a shot off in both overtimes.
UHV senior goalkeeper Erik Faelstroem made four saves on six shots on goal to help the Jaguars to the win.
The Jaguars advance to the NAIA tournament and will find out their playoff details during the NAIA selection show at noon on Monday.
