The UHV men’s soccer team had to work a little extra time Saturday to keep their record unblemished.
Oliver Nugent scored a Golden Goal in the 96th minute lifting the Jaguars to a 2-1 overtime win over Texas A&M-Texarkana in a Red River Athletic Conference match at the Cage.
The Jaguars improve to 10-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference, while the Eagles fall to 3-6-1 overall and 0-2 in conference.
UHV women remain unbeaten in conference
Ariana Balderas scored the lone goal Saturday to help lift the UHV women to a 1-0 Red River Athletic Conference victory over the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles at The Cage.
Balderas coming off a corner kick, had the ball punched back at her where she fired off a shot that curved past the Eagles goalkeeper for the lone goal in the 41st minute.
The win keeps the Jaguars unbeaten in conference play at 2-0, while they improve to 6-4 on the season. The Eagles fall to 5-4-1 overall and 0-2 in conference.
