LONGVIEW — The ninth-ranked UHV mens golf team won the Pinecrest Invitational tournament held at Pinecrest Country Club March 14-15.
UHV shot a three-round total of 892 to edge out Tyler Junior College by 25 strokes.
Max Schliesing shot rounds of 70, 72 and 77 to win the tournament by three strokes over teammate Carson Caylor.
It’s Schliesing’s second win of the spring season after winning the San Antonio Shootout hosted by Our Lady of the Lake University in February. Caylor’s second-place finish is a season-best for the Urbandale, Iowa, native.
Will Patton finished tied for fourth with Tyler Junior College’s Adam Hawthorn at 226.
Jacob Flores (231) finished in a three-way tie for sixth place.
Mia Lerma powered the UHV women to a second place finish out of three teams.
The junior from Mission shot rounds of 82 and 85 to finish fourth overall.
Jenna Alvarado finished tied for sixth with rounds of 89 and 83.
