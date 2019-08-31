The UHV men’s soccer team started off it’s season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Oklahoma City University.
Broday Patience started the scoring for the Jaguars in the 18th minute with a solo effort to beat OCU keeper Andre Salvador. Adrian Rodriguez then doubled UHV’s lead in the 35th minute, scoring off a pass from Patience.
Patience added another goal to his tally a minute later, when he took a pass from Burabari Nalelo and put the ball in the back of the net. Oliver Nutent gave the Jaguars their fourth goal of the game in the second half off of an assist form Uriel Garcia.
UHV kept Salvador busy throughout the match, putting 13 shots on goal and forcing the keeper to make nine saves. But OCU were not able to muster much on the offensive end, only forcing one save out of Gian Marco Cordoba.
Patience ended the game with a brace and an assist for the Jaguars
On the women’s side The Jaguars were not as successful as their male counterparts, losing to OCU 3-0 to open their season.
Madi Caputo opened the scoring for the Stars in the 27th minute before Jessica Titsworth doubled OCU’s lead shortly after halftime. Caputo capped off the scoring for the Stars in the 66th minute for her second goal of the day.
UHV was on the back foot throughout and committed 10 fouls to OCU’s six while only mustering four shots on goal in the match.
