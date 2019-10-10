HOBBS, N.M. – The UHV men captured a 1-0 Red River Athletic Conference win over University of the Southwest on Thursday night.
The Jaguars improved to 12-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in conference. UHV continues play against Huston-Tillotson on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. in Round Rock.
UHV women battle to 0-0 tie with USW
The UHV women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw Thursday against the University of the Southwest Lady Mustangs in a Red River Athletic conference match.
The two teams came into the game tied for first place in the conference with Our Lady of the Lake. The Jaguars move to 8-4-1 on the year and 4-0-1 in conference, while USW goes to 6-4-1 overall and 3-0-1 in conference.
Both teams had their opportunities throughout the match as the Lady Mustangs put 13 shots on goal, while the Jaguars finished with seven shots on goal.
