The University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team scored twice in both the first and second half of their game against McPherson College to win 4-1 and remain perfect on the season.
Adrian Rodriguez fired the Jaguars ahead in the 20th minute with an unassisted goal before Oliver Nugent doubled the teams lead 11 minutes later off of an assist from Brody Patience.
Jose Martinez added a third for the jaguars shortly after halftime and Connagh Wilks brought UHV’s lead to four in the 59th minute, scoring off of a corner taken by Patience.
McPherson scored a consilation goal late in the match to trim the Jaguar lead to three.
UHV controlled the game throughout, and keeper Gian Marco Cordoba was only forced into three saves in the match while the Jaguars out shot the Bulldogs 14 to four.
With the win, the team improved to 2-0 on the season.
On the women’s side, UHV was able to pull out their first win of the season over McPherson, outlasting the Bulldogs for a 1-0 win.
The lone goal of the match came in the 41st minute of the first half, when Kiki Hinojosa took a pass from Victoria Smith and scored from 25 yards out to put the Jaguars ahead.
UHV kept up the pressure in the second half, recording six shots, but were unable to find a second goal. But the Jaguars limited McPherson to just four shots in the match, while UHV keeper Amanda Bautista was forced into just two saves in win.
With the victory, UHV improved their record to 1-1 on the season.
Both UHV teams will be in action later this week when they take on The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Friday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
