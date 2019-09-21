WAXAHACHIE – Five different players scored Saturday as the UHV men’s soccer team ended non-conference play perfect with a 6-0 win over the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions.
The Jaguars improve to 8-0, while the Lions falls to 0-6-1. UHV will begin Red River Athletic Conference play on Thursday when they host Paul Quinn College in a 3:30 p.m. match at the Cage.
The Jaguars, who outshot the Lions 19-10, including an 11-3 edge in shots on goal, tallied three first-half goals and added to more in the second half.
Adrian Rodriguez struck first for the Jaguars in the 22nd minute. Oliver Nugent and Rodriguez added back-to-back goals in the 23rd minute with Brandon Watts assisting on both of Rodriguez’s goals.
Watts found the back of the net early in the second half scoring in the 47th minute and Alex Pugh added another goal in the 55th minute.
Mohammed Ibrahim off an assist from Daniel Gribben wrapped up UHV’s scoring in the 56th minute.
Oliver Nugent paced the Jaguars with five shots, while Mendoza and Alex Pugh each had three and Rodriguez two.
Gian Marco Cordoba was in goal for the shutout and finished with two saves for the Jaguars.
UHV women hold off SAGU for 3-2 win
WAXAHACHIE – Despite a dominating performance on the field, the UHV women’s soccer team had to battle to hold off the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The Jaguars set a single-game record for shots on goal, but the Lions made the best of their opportunities to stay in the game until the closing seconds. UHV goalkeeper Freja Magnussen recorded three of her six saves in the final three minutes, including one with 18 seconds to play.
The Jaguars improve to 4-4, while the Lions fall to 2-5. The Jaguars will open Red River Athletic Conference play on Thursday hosting Paul Quinn College in a 1 p.m. match.
The Jaguars were two shots shy of tying a single-game record for shots as they put up 36 shots, including a single-game record 25 shots on goal. SAGU managed just 11 shots, including eight on goal.
The Jaguars’ 25 shots on goal eclipsed their old record of 21 set in 2016 against Paul Quinn.
Daisy Contreras scored two of the Jaguars’ three goals, including the game winner in the 68th minute. She put the Jaguars in front with her first goal in the 14th minute off a corner kick from Victoria Smith.
Elizabeth McDonald, who paced the Jaguars with eight shots, including seven on goal, put the Jaguars up 2-0 in the 21st minute with her goal off an assist from Elizabeth Reyes.
SAGU cut UHV’s lead to 2-1 in the 36th minute and added another goal in the 74th minute.
Behind McDonald, Contreras, Consuelo Luna and Katerin Morales each had five shots, while Reyes added three with Smith, Kimberly Liker, Nisa Ollivierre and Ariana Balderas each adding two.
SAGU goalkeeper Sarah Palmer finished with 22 saves in the game.
