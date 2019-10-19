Brody Patience put his own missed shot back with just over a minute to play Saturday to help pace the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars to a 2-1 victory over the LSU-Alexandria Generals in a Red River Athletic Conference men's soccer match at The Cage.
The Jaguars improved to 14-0-2 on the season and 6-0-2 in conference play, while the Generals fell to 9-5-2 overall and 3-3-1 in conference.
Oliver Nugentconverted on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
The Jaguars heled the lead until the 82nd minute when Rafael Bastos tied the contest when he put Federico Gerber's shot off the post back into the net.
The Jaguars, who outshot the Generals 14-7, including a 7-5 edge in shots on goal, controlled the final five minutes. UHV got off four shots in the closing minutes with Patience able to put back his shot after a save from goalkeeper Alvaro Garcia.
Nugent put up six shots on the day to lead the Jaguars, while Connagh Wilks (JR/Egham, England) had three and Patience two. Adrian Mendoza (SR/Houston, TX), Adrian Rodriguez (JR/McAllen, TX) and Daniel Gribben (JR/Glasgow, Scotland) each had one shot for the Jaguars.
On the women's side, in mostly a defensive battle, the University of Houston-Victoria women's soccer team battled the LSU-Alexandria Generals to a 0-0 double-overtime tie in a Red River Athletic Conference match at the Cage on Saturday.
The Jaguars go to 9-5-2 on the season and 5-1-2 in conference, while LSUA goes to 10-4-1 overall and 4-2-1 in RRAC play.
LSUA outshot the Jaguars 13-9, but both teams managed just three shots on goal in the contest. LSUA had the lone shot on goal on overtime and held a 3-2 edge in shots.
Elizabeth Reyes (SO/Edinburg, TX) put up three shots for the Jaguars, while Consuelo Luna (JR/Sanger, CA) each had two. Victoria Trevino (FR/Pharr, TX), Elizabeth McDonald (SO/New Braunfels, TX), Victoria Smith (SO/Round Rock, TX) and Nisa Ollivierre (JR/Baytown, TX) each had one shot for the Jaguars.
Amanda Bautista (SR/Houston, TX) was in goal for the clean sheet and finished with three saves for the Jaguars.
UHV will wrap up regular season and conference play on Saturday when they host Our Lady of the Lake for Senior Day. The women's match will kick off at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3:30 p.m.
