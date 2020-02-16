Both the University of Houston-Victoria men’s and women’s golf teams know they left a few shots out on the course Sunday.
After the first day, both teams find themselves in second place in their respective division trailing Texas Wesleyan University.
The UHV women are seven shots back of TWU after the first round, while the men lost a little ground in the second round and trail TWU by four going into Monday’s final round.
The UHV women, playing in the same pairings with the Lady Rams, battle all day with the lead between the two teams going back-and-forth throughout most of the round. Texas Wesleyan however managed to claim the top two individual spots after the first 18 holes and it was good enough for the seven-shot lead.
The Lady Rams posted a 299 score, while the Jaguars are in at 306. Tyler Junior College is eight shots back in third with a 314 in the six-team field.
UHV’s Leah Lerma and Jenna Alvarado share third place after rounds of 74, while Mia Lerma is tied for seventh with a 77. Mary Kate Krueger is in with an 80, while Jocelyn Villafranca posted an 83.
UHV medalist Victoria Garcia posted a career round of 76 and is in a fifth-place tie.
Texas Wesleyan’s Emily Hunt leads the field with a 1-under par 72, while her teammate Joely Henderson is second a shot back at 72.
The UHV men trailed the Rams by just one shot after the morning opening round, but the Rams managed to increase the lead to four after the afternoon round.
The Jaguars put up a 289-297-586, while the Rams came in at 288-294-582. Defending champion McLennan Community College, is in third with a 596.
UHV’s Benjamin Lake shares the individual lead with TWU’s Victor Miron as both golfers are in at even-par 144. Lake posted scores of 72-72, while Miron finished with a 71-73.
UHV’s Ryan Morant is a shot back in third at 145, while teammates Jacob Flores and Max Schliesing are in a four-way tie for fourth at 149. Will Paton rounds out UHV’s score with a 154.
UHV’s James Rollins posted a 157 and Joey Hunter a 161. Both are playing as medalist.
Today’s final round for the women begins at 8 a.m. at The Club at Colony Creek, while the men tee off at 8:30 a.m. at Victoria Country Club.
