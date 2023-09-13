UHV men, women open conference play

The UHV men's soccer team will look to build off a two-match win streak when it opens Red River Athletic Conference play Thursday at home against Texas College.
The Jaguars (2-0-1) are coming off an 8-0 win over Wiley College on Sept. 7 in which five different players got on the scoresheet. Mateo Canales had a career day, scoring a hat trick on three shots.
"We wanted to use our non-conference games to prepare for a tough conference schedule," said head coach Adrian Rigby. "Our team played well in non-conference and hopefully we can challenge for a conference title."
With the win over Wiley, the Jaguars have gone unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 regular season matches, winning 11 and losing only once.
UHV's offense has been relentless through three matches, scoring 12 goals on 54 shots. The 12 goals ranks third in the RRAC while the Jaguars' 18 shots per game leads the conference.
Canales and freshman forward Einar Rolfsen share the conference lead in goals scored with three each.
"It's been good to see these guys step up early, especially our new guys," Rigby said. "Einar has done well in his role as a striker and Diby has been really dynamic when he's on the field."
Texas College enters Thursday with a 1-1-0 record after a win over Southwestern Adventist on Sunday.
This will be the ninth meeting all-time between the Jaguars and Steers with UHV holding a 6-0-2 edge. UHV won the last meeting in Victoria 2-0 in 2021.
UHV Women
The UHV women's soccer team will kick off its conference schedule on Thursday when Texas College comes to town at 1 p.m.
The Jaguars (1-0-2) are coming off a 2-0 win over Concordia-Texas on Saturday and hope to build off a 7-1-3 conference campaign last season that saw them finish a program-best second in conference play.
"We improved in our first three games and prepared ourselves for the conference schedule," said head coach Adrian Rigby. "On Saturday, we did a good job with our game plan. We put pressure on early and finished the game strong. We need that energy as we start conference play."
Clara Strand scored both goals in Saturday's win to up her team-leading goal tally to three. The sophomore from Tranas, Sweden, has scored 14 goals in 19 total matches during her career.
Her three goals rank fourth in the RRAC with five other players while her 11 shots ranks sixth in the conference.
"Our offense has performed well so far," Rigby said. "We've had a lot of people step up and contribute in the first three games. If we can keep that up, we'll have success."
UHV enters Thursday unbeaten in their last 10 regular season matches.
This will be the ninth all-time meeting between UHV and Texas College (0-1-0) with the Jaguars holding an 8-0 edge in the series.