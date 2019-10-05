HAWKINS – Jean Bosco Irumva and Alex Pugh each scored two goals Saturday in leading the UHV men’s soccer team to a 5-0 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs in a Red River Athletic Conference match.
The Jaguars remain unbeaten on the season improving to 11-0-1 and go to 3-0-1 in conference play. Jarvis falls to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in conference.
UHV women remain atop RRAC standings
Despite giving up their first goals in conference play Saturday, the University of Houston-Victoria women’s soccer team remained unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play with a 3-2 win over the Jarvis Christian Lady Bulldogs.
The Jaguars improved to 8-4 on the year and 4-0 in conference behind a five-game win streak. Jarvis falls to 2-8 on the year and 0-4 in conference.
UHV shares first place in the conference with Our Lady of the Lake and University of the Southwest.
