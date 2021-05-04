UHV men and women's golf won their first ever conference tournaments on Tuesday, earning top finishes at the Association of Independent Institutions tournament.
UHV men took first place shooting 849 over three rounds. Our Lady of the Lake came in second with 902.
Ben Lake led the Jaguars and was the top performer of the tournament, shooting 69, 70 and 67 for a total of 206. Max Schliesing was second overall with 209. Jacob Flores shot 218, Jaxon Langford and Will Patton both shot 221.
UHV women took first place shooting 643 over two rounds. University of the Southwest was second with 731.
Mia Lerma led the Jaguars and finished second overall, shooting 81 and 73 for a 154 total. Leah Lerma was third with 159. Jocelyn Villafranca shot 162 and Jenna Alvarado shot 168.
UHV men advance to their first NAIA National Championship on May 18-21 at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois.
UHV women advance to their second NAIA National Championship — first since 2015 — on May 25-28 at the Rose Creek Golf Course, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
